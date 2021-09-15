High Court Injunction Can't Block Eviction Law, 2nd Circ. Told

By Emma Whitford (September 15, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- New York's latest residential eviction protections cannot be blocked on the basis of an August U.S. Supreme Court injunction because the new law resolves the very issue that the injunction raised, a top state judge told the Second Circuit. Legislators carefully crafted New York's new pandemic-era protections to address justices' due process concerns, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks wrote in opposition papers filed late Tuesday. Therefore, a group of landlords' attempt to invoke those same concerns in order to block the new regime is misguided. "Put simply, the Supreme Court's stay cannot be read to extend to a new statute...

