Luxembourg Firm Adds GBS Litigator In Arbitration Push

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 23, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- Arendt & Medernach has brought aboard an investment arbitration expert from Paris-based law firm Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes as counsel to boost its international arbitration practice in Luxembourg. Arendt said on Sept. 16 that it has brought on Paschalis Paschalidis, an arbitration specialist, to help it embrace a rise in arbitration hearings in the country. The attorney told Law360 on Thursday he is excited to have joined Arendt because it is an opportunity to build the international arbitration practice within the firm and in Luxembourg itself. "This will be the first arbitration practice within a dispute resolution team in Luxembourg," Paschalidis...

