Old Republic's Liability Policy Not 'Draconian,' Ill. Court Says

By Angela Childers (September 15, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A pilot and a crop-dusting company could not convince an Illinois appellate court that Old Republic Insurance Co.'s interpretation of its aircraft liability policy was "draconian," with the court instead concluding that the policy clearly doesn't cover the pilot's personal injury suit. In a unanimous decision released Monday, a panel of the Appellate Court of Illinois reversed a trial court's decision that Old Republic must defend Pro-Agr Inc. in the underlying lawsuit filed by the pilot and remanded it back to the lower court with instructions to grant the insurer summary judgment. Writing for the panel, Justice John Turner dismissed Pro-Agr...

