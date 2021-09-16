Former Oil Co. General Counsel Joins Bracewell In Houston

By Jessica Corso (September 16, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of oil and gas exploration firm Concho Resources Inc. has joined Bracewell LLP as a partner in Houston following the $9.7 billion sale of Concho to ConocoPhillips earlier this year. Bracewell announced Wednesday that Travis Counts had joined the firm as a partner in its oil and gas team, where he will focus on transactional work. Counts was Concho's general counsel for eight years and aided the company through its acquisition by Conoco. He stayed on for a few months after that sale closed in January to help with the transition. He told Law360 that he interviewed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS