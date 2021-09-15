Trade Court Hammers Challenge To Taiwanese Nail Duties

By Alex Lawson (September 15, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld anti-dumping duties on nails imported from Taiwan on Tuesday, rejecting a Taiwanese company's allegations that the U.S. Department of Commerce botched its calculation of the levies. Much of the dispute centered on Commerce's calculation of the normal value, or home market price, of the nails during a duty review. Unicatch Industrial Co. Ltd. said Commerce should have used a constructed value instead of relying on a few home market sales to set that figure, and that its failure to do so created an "absurdly high" margin. In a 38-page opinion, CIT Judge Mark A....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS