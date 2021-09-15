Florida Can't Shake Suit Over Seminole Deal, Gaming Cos. Say

By Andrew Westney (September 15, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Two pari-mutuels have urged a federal judge to reject Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid to escape their suit claiming an online gambling compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe violates gambling laws, saying the deal would allow off-reservation gaming that runs afoul of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's restriction to tribal lands. DeSantis asked the court in late August to toss the suit by West Flagler Associates Ltd. and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., which do business as Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, respectively, arguing that the companies don't have a private right of action under IGRA, the Wire Act...

