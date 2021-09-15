Doctor Group Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Suit

By Celeste Bott (September 15, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge relied too heavily on her own opinions when she threw out an antitrust suit claiming a nonprofit that oversees a group of medical specialty certification boards colluded with hospitals and insurers to force doctors to pay for recertification programs, a physicians organization told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday. In nixing the lawsuit against the American Board of Medical Specialties, the trial court simply concluded it was implausible that there could be restraint of trade like this, without allowing for any discovery, Andrew Schlafly, an attorney for the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, told the appellate court...

