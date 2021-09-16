Burr & Forman Starts College Athlete NIL Resource Site

By Adrian Cruz (September 16, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Burr & Forman LLP has launched an online resource center to help student-athletes navigate the new rules adopted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, colleges and states that allow them to profit from their names, images and likenesses, the firm announced. BurrSportsLaw.com launched earlier this week, giving student-athletes access to both information on the new laws and access to a team of 12 attorneys in areas including business transactions, intellectual property, tax and trials to help them manage their brands. NIL team head Bill Lawrence told Law360 on Thursday that Burr & Forman chose to launch its newest offering because he...

