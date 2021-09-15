Fla. Doctor Inks $6.75M Deal Over Unnecessary Procedures

By Melissa Angell (September 15, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Orlando-based cardiologist inked a $6.75 million settlement to resolve allegations that he performed unnecessary medical procedures in violation of the False Claims Act, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement puts to rest allegations that Dr. Ashish Pal intentionally submitted false claims to Medicare and other federal health care programs for unnecessary ablations and vein stent procedures that he performed. Vein stent procedures are geared toward expanding a blocked or narrowed vein wall. While there are different types of ablation procedures, vein ablations are typically employed to treat varicose veins. "Our office is committed...

