Allergan Cuts Deal With Generic Cos. Over Depression Drug

By Andrew Karpan (September 15, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has signed off on a deal between Allergan and two generic-drug makers to resolve patent infringement suits it launched to prevent a generic version of its depression drug Fetzima from hitting the market. In a pair of five-page orders handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas agreed to the terms of two stipulations that AbbVie unit Allergan inked with MSN Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma, the only generic-drug makers left from a raft of abbreviated new drug application lawsuits Allergan unit Forest Laboratories filed in New Jersey federal court in 2017. By the terms of the...

