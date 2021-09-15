8th Circ. Scraps Biker Appeal Over K&N Motorcycle Oil Filters

By Jonathan Capriel (September 15, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday snuffed out a bid to revive a proposed class action related to motorcycle oil filters, finding that the bikers could not plausibly claim that the K&N Engineering, Inc. parts caused a minimum of $5 million in consumer damages. The three-judge panel upheld the dismissal of the 2018 lawsuit by the Minnesota federal trial court, which said it didn't have jurisdiction because the cost for all those injured fell below the threshold set in the Class Action Fairness Act. Judge Ralph R. Erickson, who wrote Wednesday's opinion, called the appeal an attempt to "recast" a product liability...

