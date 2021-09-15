FCC Pushed To Mull Media Ownership Reparations

By J. Edward Moreno (September 15, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A coalition of more than 100 organizations is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to launch an inquiry into its own history of racist policies and to chart out a plan for reparations. In a letter addressed to FCC Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday, the groups called for the commission to issue a notice of inquiry seeking suggestions that will help the agency "identify reparative actions it will take to redress the structural racism that exists in our media system due to those FCC policies." The groups include the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists...

