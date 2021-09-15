Claims Court Says Army Irrationally Switched $250M Deal

By Daniel Wilson (September 15, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge had found that the U.S. Army's decision to switch a $250 million task order between contractors was irrational, stemming from an erroneous U.S. Government Accountability Office ruling that failed to account for the risks of the awardee's bid. The GAO had mistakenly ruled that the Army couldn't consider performance risks during a cost realism assessment of Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp.'s bid after Vectrus agreed to take on liability for certain costs, and the Army shouldn't have followed a GAO recommendation to switch the task order away from VS2 LLC, Judge Matthew H. Solomson ruled in an opinion unsealed...

