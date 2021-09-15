Rep. Nunes Wins Restart Of Libel Suit Against Journalist

By Bill Donahue (September 15, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday revived a libel lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., against journalist Ryan Lizza, ruling that the reporter potentially defamed the congressman because he reposted a link to his Esquire article on Twitter. A three-judge panel ruled that since Lizza reshared the article, entitled "Devin Nunes's Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret," on social media even after Nunes had filed his lawsuit, it was possible that he had acted with so-called actual malice — the strict standard that makes it hard for public figures to bring libel cases. "The complaint sufficiently alleges that Lizza republished...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS