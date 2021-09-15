Housing Credit Fraud Suit Kicked To Minn. State Court

By James Nani (September 15, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday sent back to state court a suit claiming a developer fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits, finding the dispute primarily deals with state law. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis found the proposed class action brought by tenants isn't seeking to challenge overpayment of low-income housing tax credits or the amount of credits received by developer Dominium Management Services LLC. In addition, the suit wasn't filed by the Internal Revenue Service or any other entity seeking to "recover ill-gotten tax credits," the judge said. Instead, the suit was brought by Minnesota residents...

