Hiller PC Adds Cannabis Atty From Bressler Amery

By Nick Muscavage (September 16, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Hiller PC, a general practice boutique based in New York, has added an attorney from Bressler Amery & Ross PC to bolster and expand the firm's cannabis law practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Jessica Gonzalez comes to Hiller with a resume brimming with experience in cannabis law, the firm said. Gonzalez serves as outside general counsel for Minorities for Medical Marijuana, is the social equity co-chair for the International Cannabis Bar Association and was a former member of NJ CAN 2020, an advocacy group that pushed for marijuana legalization in the Garden State, according to the firm. She's also a board...

