Insurer Says It Paid Fair Share Of $1.4M Club Injury Settlement

By Shane Dilworth (September 16, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. told a Nevada federal judge that a Las Vegas hotel and casino's insurer cannot force it to chip in more for the $1.4 million settlement of a personal injury suit, arguing the hotel did not suffer any damages from stalled negotiations. Zurich American Insurance Co. cannot seek relief in the place of its policyholder, Aspen said in its Tuesday dismissal motion, because the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino did not actually pay any money into the underlying settlement. Aspen issued a commercial general liability, or CGL, policy to Roof Deck Entertainment LLC, which does business as Marquee Nightclub...

