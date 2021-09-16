Vitamin C Cos. Want Third Shot At 2nd Circ. In Price-Fix Case

By Matthew Perlman (September 16, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Two Vitamin C importers asked the Second Circuit to consider restoring price-fixing claims against a pair of Chinese exporters after a split panel of the court tossed them a second time. Animal Science Products Inc. and The Ranis Co. filed a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc with the Second Circuit on Wednesday over an August ruling calling for dismissal of the case after the appellate panel found Chinese law compelled the alleged price-fixing activity. Last month's decision to reject the claims again came despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling reviving the case after its initial dismissal. The importers argued in their brief...

