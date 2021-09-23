Morrisons Fights New Equal Pay Claim From Store Staff

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 23, 2021, 6:54 PM BST) -- Morrisons has fought back against a lawsuit accusing the supermarket giant of illegally paying female retail workers less than male warehouse workers, denying discriminating against the workers on the basis of sex. In its defense to the High Court claim, WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC said the company and its subsidiary, Safeway Stores Ltd., hadn't violated "any sex equality clause in any contract of employment with the claimants." The supermarket chain also said the claimants will have to prove that they carried out like work, or tasks of equal value, to the mostly male warehouse workers. The Aug. 31 filing, which recently became...

