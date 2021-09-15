Kirby McInerney, Gilbert Interim Leads In CDS Market Rig Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Wednesday appointed Kirby McInerney LLP and Gilbert LLP as interim co-lead class counsel in a proposed antitrust class action alleging big Wall Street banks have taken part in a major scheme to manipulate the benchmark prices used to value credit default swap contracts at settlement. U.S. District Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales laid out the responsibilities of the counsel in a brief, two-page order. The case docket doesn't indicate that any other firms sought to be interim lead class counsel. In a memorandum supporting their bid to lead the case, the firms said their investigations into...

