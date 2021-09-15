FCC's Carr Open To A Range Of 4.9 GHz Approaches

By Kelcee Griffis (September 15, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr said Wednesday that he's open to new ideas for getting unused spectrum in the 4.9 GHz band into the hands of private-sector users, a move the agency will again seek public input on at the end of September. During an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, the senior Republican commissioner said that although he supported a now-paused Trump administration plan to let states license unused parts of the band, which is now reserved for public safety, to commercial entities, he's also willing to mull other ideas in a forthcoming comment period. "Now we're looking at potentially other options to get it...

