Steptoe Nabs Ex-Federal Prosecutor For LA White Collar Team

By Craig Clough (September 15, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has recruited a federal prosecutor with more than 25 years of experience in asset forfeiture and prosecuting money laundering to join its Los Angeles office as a senior counsel in its white collar defense practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Steve Welk had worked at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California since 1995, serving the last 20 years as chief of the office's asset forfeiture section while managing a criminal division with an average caseload of approximately 400 cases, the firm said. "Steptoe was the perfect opportunity because it was open and always has...

