5th Circ. Largely Stays Block Of Biden's Narrowed ICE Policy

By Dave Simpson (September 15, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit backed the majority of two Biden administration directives narrowing the scope of its civil immigration enforcement operations, pausing most of a Texas federal judge's preliminary injunction after disagreeing Wednesday with his "novel" interpretation of immigration statutes. In a unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa, a three-judge panel found that the federal government had shown it would likely succeed in its appeal based on the fact that the injunction limits officials from relying on the directives' enforcement priorities for decisions that are not related to detention. "We do not see a strong justification for concluding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS