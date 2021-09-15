SEC Whistleblower Bounty Program Hits $1B Milestone

By Al Barbarino (September 15, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it has now paid more than $1 billion to whistleblowers, a milestone that follows an unprecedented acceleration in the pace of payouts since last summer that's been bolstered by the "pro-whistleblower" stance from new SEC leadership. The SEC has paid the $1 billion-plus in awards to 207 whistleblowers after Wednesday's announcement of awards of approximately $110 million and $4 million, respectively, to two tipsters who helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action. The $110 million is the second-largest award in the program's history, following the over $114 million payout the agency...

