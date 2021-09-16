CACI Says $774M Army Encryption Deal Bid Unfairly Denied

By Daniel Wilson (September 16, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A CACI International unit has urged the Court of Federal Claims to make the Army revisit its evaluation of bids on a $774.3 million procurement for encryption devices, saying the Army had not properly assessed the company's proposal. The Army had both misunderstood CACI Inc.-Federal's proposal for the Next Generation Load Device Medium, or NGLD-M, deal and had assessed the company's bid using criteria that weren't listed in its contract solicitation, according to CACI's Sept. 8 complaint, released Wednesday. "[The case] is a textbook example of an agency improperly using unstated evaluation criteria to assess proposal deficiencies," CACI said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS