Seltzer Caplan Snags Back Top San Diego US Atty

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 16, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek has brought a former top federal prosecutor in Southern California back to its San Diego office, the firm said Wednesday. Robert S. Brewer, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego and Imperial County, has returned to Seltzer Caplan as of counsel. He will focus on civil litigation and white collar defense. Brewer was appointed as a federal prosecutor by former President Donald Trump in 2019 and stepped down in February to make way for Joe Biden's new appointments. He worked at Seltzer Caplan for three years before his appointment....

