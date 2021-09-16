Court Partly Blocks Aon Rival From Using Trade Secrets

By Adam Lidgett (September 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has partially granted Aon PLC's bid to block a company created by former employees from using allegedly stolen trade secrets or contacting Aon clients, finding the professional services firm likely to succeed on some claims in its suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani on Wednesday partly granted and partly denied Aon's preliminary injunction bid against a group of former employees and the professional services company they formed, Infinite Equity. Judge Harjani said that Aon "demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of some of its misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of fiduciary duty claims." Specifically, Judge...

