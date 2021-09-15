US Won't OK Crystallex Bid Seeking Sale Of Citgo Shares Yet

By Caroline Simson (September 15, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has denied Crystallex a license allowing the sale of shares in Citgo's parent company held by Venezuela's state-owned oil company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral against the country, though it left the door open for the Canadian mining company to reapply in a few months. The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a letter issued to the company on Friday that continuing to block the sale for now is "particularly important" and that it would be inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy interests to authorize the sale of the PDV Holding Inc. shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS