NBA Star's Ex-Agent Can't Get 2nd Shot At Contract Suit

By Max Jaeger (September 16, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A sports agent can't engage in a "fishing expedition" into the backgrounds of Zion Williamson and his family in an attempt to revive a contract dispute with the basketball star, a North Carolina federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs sided with Williamson in January when she voided an agreement between the player and his erstwhile agent Gina Ford and her company Prime Sports Marketing LLC, ruling that Ford and Prime Sports didn't follow the state's Uniform Athlete Agent Act, which regulates agents' interactions with amateur college athletes. Ford has argued the UAAA didn't apply to Williamson, a freshman playing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS