Despite Risks, Venezuela May Rekindle Investor Interest

By Stephanie Limaco and Leigh Crestohl (September 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Lately there has been incipient interest in Venezuela from companies prepared to participate in high-risk investments, in view of the potential opportunities offered by a country rich in natural resources. Reportedly, private equity funds have sought to acquire shares in Venezuelan companies and invest in Venezuelan financial assets,[1] foreign companies and investment groups have acquired private companies in Venezuela,[2] and China's top oil producer CNPC International Ltd. may be considering returning to the country.[3] There are, however, several challenges to private investment in Venezuela. To begin with, the U.S. has imposed very stringent sanctions on the country. Additionally, the Venezuelan government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS