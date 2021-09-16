1st Circ. Revives Ex-Walmart Greeter's Disability Bias Battle

By Anne Cullen (September 16, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit reinstated a former Walmart greeter's lawsuit alleging the retail giant sacked her for taking time away to manage an injury she suffered on the job, finding "ambiguous job requirements" and "unclear expectations" supported her case. In a published decision, the panel said Wednesday that it wasn't clear whether Walmart's offered reason for firing Margaret Benson — unexcused absences — was the real one. It sent her lawsuit against the company back down to the trial level to move ahead. "It is impossible to unequivocally conclude that Walmart internally established that Benson in fact exceeded the store's allowed number...

