Imerys Tort Claimants Want To Change Ch. 11 Vote To 'Yes'

By Rick Archer (September 16, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The tort claimants committee in the Imerys Talc America Chapter 11 has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to let a pair of law firms go ahead with their intention to switch more than 16,000 tort claimant votes on the company's restructuring plan from "no" to "yes," saying new information justified the change. In a motion filed Tuesday, the committee argued that, contrary to motions by Imerys customer Johnson & Johnson and some of the talc miner's insurers, a late settlement and the correction of a misinterpretation gave the firms valid reasons to change the master ballots they had filed on behalf...

