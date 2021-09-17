IPO Lockup Periods Begin To Loosen Amid Market Pressure

By Tom Zanki (September 17, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- More companies are relaxing lockup rules following their initial public offerings, making it easier for shareholders to sell stock without waiting six months after going public as changing market dynamics and competition from IPO alternatives begin to reshape conventional practices. Three companies went public in the week of Sept. 13 with variations of early lockup expirations for certain shareholders, including running shoe company On Holding AG, drive-thru coffee retailer Dutch Bros. Inc. and identity software firm ForgeRock Inc., securities filings show. They follow other companies that partly departed from traditional 180-day lockup rules in recent months, notably financial app Robinhood Markets...

