Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Wants Fed. Circ. To Rethink Refusal To Toss Patent Suit

By Tiffany Hu (September 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Apple is asking the Federal Circuit to rethink a decision that the tech giant must face a patent lawsuit over its Apple Watch brought by a University of Michigan engineering professor, saying that the ruling retroactively puts the ownership rights of "countless" patents in jeopardy.

In a rehearing petition filed Wednesday, Apple Inc. said that a divided panel in August erred in refusing to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by professor Mohammed N. Islam's company, Omni MedSci Inc., which claimed that Islam had the right to assign two patents to his company while on unpaid leave from the university and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!