Apple Wants Fed. Circ. To Rethink Refusal To Toss Patent Suit

By Tiffany Hu (September 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Apple is asking the Federal Circuit to rethink a decision that the tech giant must face a patent lawsuit over its Apple Watch brought by a University of Michigan engineering professor, saying that the ruling retroactively puts the ownership rights of "countless" patents in jeopardy. In a rehearing petition filed Wednesday, Apple Inc. said that a divided panel in August erred in refusing to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by professor Mohammed N. Islam's company, Omni MedSci Inc., which claimed that Islam had the right to assign two patents to his company while on unpaid leave from the university and...

