EU Tax Break Not For Sail, ECJ Says

By Joseph Boris (September 16, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Italy broke European Union law by exempting private watercraft chartered for recreational use from an excise tax on motor fuels, the bloc's top court said Thursday in a ruling that favors the EU executive branch. A panel of the European Court of Justice rejected an argument from the Italian government that the exemption was justified because it could apply to commercial activities involving private boats, as when an owner charters their vessel to another person. The judges effectively declared that Italy had failed to fulfill its obligations under a 2003 EU directive by granting an exemption from blocwide excise duties on...

