Hiscox On Hook If UK Discrimination Case Successful

By Joanne Faulkner (September 16, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- Insurer Hiscox will be liable for compensation if a tutor can prove that she suffered personal injury as a result of discrimination by her former employer, an employment judge ruled in London on Thursday. Judge Holly Stout found that Hiscox Insurance Company Ltd. would be on the hook for any compensation payout if the woman, identified as B.Cuffy, is able to establish that she was unlawfully discriminated against by staff at MiddletonMurray Ltd. and this caused her to suffer health problems. "A personal injury claim caused by discrimination is no different to any other personal injury claim," Judge Stout said, handing down an...

