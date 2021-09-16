Top UK Court Won't Hear Co-Op Exec's Equal Pay Suit

By Christopher Crosby (September 16, 2021, 5:22 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court said Thursday that it won't consider an appeal by a former Co-operative Group executive seeking to resurrect equal pay and discrimination claims against the retail chain. The U.K. Supreme Court denied Samantha Walker permission to contest two lower courts' dismissal of her case against the Co-op Group and its chief executive, Richard Pennycook. The court, which notified the parties of its decision in July, was represented by Justice David Lloyd-Jones, Mary Arden and Philip Sale. The court's decision follows a ruling by the Court of Appeal in August 2020 that Walker's dismissal was not "tainted by discrimination" but driven by...

