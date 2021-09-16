Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurance Exec Cleared For Work After Tiff With Ex-Employer

By Brett Barrouquere (September 16, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has cleared the way for an insurance underwriter to return to work, but said her former firm doesn't have to rehire her as chief underwriting officer.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Grimberg lifted a temporary restraining order that stopped Traci Davis and Elevation Underwriting LLC from working in the business and to honor an agreement made when the insurance underwriting firm ISC Holdings LLC bought Elevation.

But Judge Grimberg said ISC doesn't have to reinstate Davis after a nasty breakup between the two.

The ruling means Davis can resume giving life expectancy estimates to customers, but can't do it...

