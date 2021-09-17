Suspended Immigration Atty Admits To Visa Fraud

By Alyssa Aquino (September 17, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A suspended immigration attorney from North Carolina pled guilty to visa fraud, leaving her on the line to a maximum 10-year prison sentence, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Roydera Hackworth's guilty plea comes after federal investigators found that she impersonated another attorney to help clients prepare and submit immigration applications and visa petitions, according to the DOJ's Thursday announcement. "Hackworth not only violated the oath of her profession and the laws of the U.S. immigration system, but she also violated her client's trust when she fraudulently represented them," said Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez, who oversees the Homeland Security...

