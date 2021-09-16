DC Circ. Refuses To Kill Challenge To FERC Powers

By Clark Mindock (September 16, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Landowners challenging a $6 billion natural gas pipeline project in West Virginia and Virginia don't have a clear enough case for an early win in their case, the D.C. Circuit said. The court issued a per curiam order to that effect Wednesday, after receiving input from the landowners, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC on how to move forward with the case in light of a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court giving the go-ahead to the contentious PennEast pipeline in New Jersey. The court said the landowners and respondents hadn't painted a clear enough picture...

