Confirm Kanter For DOJ Antitrust Chief Now, Congress Told

By Bryan Koenig (September 16, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Nearly two months after his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, a group of progressive organizations called for swift Senate action Wednesday to confirm Google critic Jonathan Kanter, warning that "the window for reining in Big Tech's dominance may soon be closing." Led by Demand Progress, groups including the American Economic Liberties Project, Public Citizen, Social Security Works and the Writers Guild of America West called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to move on Kanter's nomination "as swiftly as possible." The 24 left-leaning groups described the job for...

