Lin Wood's Ex-Colleagues Say Hidden Emails Merit Sanctions

By Rosie Manins (September 16, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Former colleagues of embattled conservative attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. have called for a second set of sanctions against him in their dispute over the distribution of shared client payments, saying they've uncovered emails proving he has repeatedly lied to a Georgia state trial court and continues to do so. Atlanta attorneys Nicole Wade, Taylor Wilson and Jonathan Grunberg — who started Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC after quitting Wood's firm, L. Lin Wood PC, in February 2020 — said in their second motion for sanctions on Tuesday that Wood and his firm continue to hide the emails and pretend they...

