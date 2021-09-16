Feds Say Mexico Talks Needed To Reboot 'Remain In Mexico'

By Alyssa Aquino (September 16, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told a Texas federal judge that due to ongoing negotiations with Mexico, it is not yet able to implement his order to restart a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed. While trying to comply with U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's order to reboot the "Remain in Mexico" program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the U.S. said it is still discussing "foundational matters" with Mexico, such as which migrants will be subject to the policy, where and how they'll be returned to Mexico, how they may reenter the U.S. for...

