Insurer Should Defend Fraternity Brothers In Suit, Judge Says

By Angela Childers (September 16, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- An Applied Underwriters subsidiary should defend two members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity's University of Houston chapter against allegations they severely injured a pledge during hazing, a Texas federal magistrate judge has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison recommended denial of Centauri Specialty Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment Wednesday. He said that the insurer has a duty to defend fraternity members Joshua Steven Phillips and Shawn Sabu under their parents' "virtually identical" homeowners' policies in an underlying lawsuit filed by the pledge who says he was injured during a hazing ritual. The homeowners' policies included coverage for damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS