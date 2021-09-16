Bristol-Myers Says Nimbus Wants To Keep New Drug For Itself

By Bryan Koenig (September 16, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and its subsidiary Celgene Corp. hit back against a biotechnology company's bid to avoid selling them a psoriasis drug the startup is developing, complaining that Nimbus Therapeutics LLC's lawsuit seeking to escape its promise to shed the anti-inflammatory is a backdoor way of attacking the pharma giant's completed acquisition of Celgene. In an antitrust lawsuit filed last month in New York federal court, Nimbus Therapeutics LLC says it's entitled to break off the "warrant" inked with Celgene in September 2017 to sell a Tyk2 inhibitor that Nimbus has been developing to treat rheumatological conditions. The two companies collaborated on the drug, which was initiated...

