'Roaring Kitty' Ex-Employer Fined $4M Over GameStop Posts

By Dean Seal (September 16, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A MassMutual investment wing will pay Massachusetts' securities regulator $4 million to resolve claims that it failed to supervise its agents, including Keith Gill, who fomented the trading frenzy around GameStop and other meme stocks under the online persona "Roaring Kitty." The Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's securities unit said Thursday that MML Investors Services LLC neither admits nor denies allegations that it failed to monitor Gill's social media usage or excessive trading prior to his resignation in January, at the height of the meme stock hysteria that saw GameStop's share price swing from $20 to $483 in a matter of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS