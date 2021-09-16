Models Take Strip Club Publicity Rights Suit To High Court

By Adam Lidgett (September 16, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Models who claim their images were used to promote strip clubs without their permission want the U.S. Supreme Court to review part of a Second Circuit ruling they say would effectively give only the most famous celebrities protection under federal trademark law. The models petitioned the court Monday to look at a Second Circuit panel's refusal to revive their Lanham Act allegations. The Second Circuit said that the lower court properly looked at the public prominence of each model to see how strong her trademarks were since only their photos were used. But the "Second Circuit effectively held that only world-renowned...

