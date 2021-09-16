State Dept. Watchdog Criticizes $663M In Iraq Support Deals

By Daniel Wilson (September 16, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of State watchdog on Thursday questioned the agency's use of $663 million in noncompetitive deals to support its Iraq operations as it transitions to a newer support contract, saying those deals were a result of poor planning. The State Department had inappropriately used a Federal Acquisition Regulation exception meant for "unusual and compelling urgency" to award dozens of noncompetitive task orders under two older Mission Iraq support contracts as it dragged its feet on transitioning to the newer Diplomatic Platform Support Services, or DiPSS contract, according to the State Department Office of Inspector General. "OIG found that poor planning, poor coordination,...

