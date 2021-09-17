Employment Authority: Tips For Raising Pay, NLRB Remedies

Law360 (September 17, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a close look at the Ninth Circuit decision that reinstated elements of California's anti-arbitration law, tips for employers thinking about raising workers' wages, and how the NLRB general counsel may find ways for unauthorized immigrant workers to be eligible for remedies under federal labor law. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of limited complimentary access by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here. (iStock.com/SARINYAPINNGAM) DISCRIMINATION Employers In Limbo After 9th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS