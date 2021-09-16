DC Circ. Is Told FCC's Antenna Expansion Will Sicken People

By Kelcee Griffis (September 16, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Children's Health Defense told the D.C. Circuit it shouldn't let the Federal Communications Commission's expansion of wireless antenna rules stand because it diminishes the rights of people who experience so-called radiation sickness. The group said in a filing submitted Wednesday the FCC's January rule change, which allows commercial carriers to expand their wireless network footprint in residential areas, was not "modest" as the agency claimed, and it will actually exacerbate health conditions spurred by invisible radio waves. "The FCC's action is wrecking peoples' lives. The already sick will get worse. Some will die. Many will be constructively evicted from their...

